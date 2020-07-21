4 held for smuggling heroin in LED lights and makeup kit

new delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday said it has seized 1.7 kg of "high-grade" heroin that was being smuggled into the country by using international courier services.



Officials have arrested four people, two Nigerians and two Indians, for their alleged involvement in the

racket.

NCB Delhi zonal director K P S Malhotra said the drug trafficking racket was being run during the constraints of international air travel.

It was found that international courier services were exploited by drug traffickers. "We have busted the heroin smuggling racket in two separate operations that led to the seizure of 1.7 kg of high-grade heroin," he said. In the first case, heroin concealed in a consignment of LED lights and a makeup kit (foundation powder) was seized and a Nigerian national and an Indian woman

were arrested.

In second case, heroin concealed in a soap consignment was being trafficked and a Nigerian national and a Mumbai-based Indian have been arrested in this instance.

As per investigations conducted till now, the NCB said the consignee of these international couriers is stated to be in Assam while the consignor is from Uganda.In the case of the Nigerian nationals, it was found that one had a "fake" Indian visa on his passport while the second did not possess any legal document for staying in the country, the official said.