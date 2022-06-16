4 held for duping people through fake bank websites: Police

New Delhi: Four men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of redemption of credit card reward points and providing other services by creating fake bank websites and toll-free phone numbers, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Ankit Gujral (26) and Himanshu (28), residents of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, and Ashish (23) and Faizan, residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The fake website of a private bank was created and calls were made to customers through a mobile application. Links to the fake website were sent to the customers, who were persuaded to provide their credit card details, police said.