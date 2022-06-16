4 held for duping people through fake bank websites: Police
New Delhi: Four men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of redemption of credit card reward points and providing other services by creating fake bank websites and toll-free phone numbers, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Ankit Gujral (26) and Himanshu (28), residents of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, and Ashish (23) and Faizan, residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.
The fake website of a private bank was created and calls were made to customers through a mobile application. Links to the fake website were sent to the customers, who were persuaded to provide their credit card details, police said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K15 Jun 2022 9:42 PM GMT
India and Spain agree to add new depth & content to ties15 Jun 2022 9:42 PM GMT
Officials of India, ASEAN meet ahead of foreign ministerial dialogue15 Jun 2022 9:41 PM GMT
17 Oppn parties answer Mamata's call to field common Prez candidate15 Jun 2022 9:40 PM GMT
Cong slams cops for barging into HQ, Delhi Police deny charges15 Jun 2022 9:37 PM GMT