4 Gogi gang members held

New Delhi: With the arrest of four alleged associates of Gogi gang, the Delhi Police claimed to have averted a possible gang war in the national Capital.



Jitendra Gogi, leader of the Gogi gang, was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom on September 24 by two assailants at the behest of rival gang leader Tillu Tajpuriya. The duo was killed in retaliatory firing by police.

Gogi and Tillu gangs have been at war with each other for years and their rivalry has claimed dozens of lives, police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sumit (25), a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana, Kunal (25), a resident of Barwala, Karan Hans (22), a resident of Baprola, and Suraj Kumar (25), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they added.

On Saturday, information was received that two people wanted in the murder case will come near DTC Depot in Rohini sector 37 to commit a robbery. A trap was laid and Sumit was arrested. On his instance, his three associates were held from Rohini sector 34, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. During interrogation, Sumit said he and his associates were involved in the murder of Deepak alias Radhey, an associate of Tillu gang, and were planning more such incidents in future, the DCP said.

Three sophisticated pistols and 18 live cartridges were seized from their possession, police added. According to police, Deepak was shot dead on October 11 in Rohini.