4 chargesheeted in murder of young man during Delhi riots

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed another charge sheet in one of the North-East Delhi riots cases against four, including two juveniles for the murder of a young man Suleman near Shree Ram chowk on February 26.



Some young men were engaged for construction work at a school in Karawal Nagar Delhi near the TB Hospital. The investigation had revealed that on February 26 at about 8.30-8.40 AM, a mob of about 30-40 persons had apprehended four persons, Sanobar, Sunil Kumar and Suleman near Shree Ram Chowk, 33 futa road. The mob was armed with sticks and rods. Mamur managed to escape from spot. The mob asked for identification from the victims.

Some people from mob asked Sunil, a Hindu, to leave the spot but he insisted on taking Sanober and Suleman with him. The mob then thrashed Sunil and sent him away before beating Sanober and Suleman mercilessly. The mob then struck Sanober on the head with an iron after which he fell unconcious and continued to beat Suleman.

And while Sanober regained his senses and managed to escape, the mob continued beating Suleman and then paraded him towards the Prem Vihar bridge all the while assaulting him. The mob is learnt to have thrown him near a toilet after he lost his conciousness. Suleman died in the GTB Hospital while being treated for injuried.

4 persons, including two juveniles, all Hindus, had been arrested in this case. These persons were part of the mob that had been rioting and committing arson in the area. According to eyewitnesses, all four were actively involved in assaulting the victim.