4 break into Demat a/c, steal shares worth lakhs

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Central District Cyber Cell busted a gang of fraudsters — two of whom are DU graduates and one a graduate from Jamia Millia Islamia — who stole shares worth over at least Rs 10 lakh from the Demat account of a woman in Delhi here. The senior officials added that the gang had established a network for this which had targetted several people.



The Delhi Police has said that the gang had one member who worked at a trading firm known as Bonanza Portfolio Limited, in Daryaganj here and he used to pass on information regarding their clients to his accomplices, who would then transfer the shares into demat accounts set up under an assumed identity.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that the accused had been identified as Sukhdev Mondal (33) of Bonanza Trading, Ajay Kumar (23), a DU graduate employed as a security guard, Parvinder Singh (32), a graduate from JMI, and Bharat Bhushan (34) — also from DU and the one who allegedly masterminded the racket.

According to the police, the complainant told them that in March this year, when she logged into her trading account, she had found that all of her shareholdings were missing from her Depository Participants account. When she contacted the trading firm, she was told that someone had mailed them a request to change the email id and phone number associated with her accounts. They told the woman that the request appeared to have her signature and a signed copy of her PAN card, which is why they had approved it.