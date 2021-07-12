4 arrested in Bara Hindu Rao area firing incident

New Delhi: Four men have been arrested in connection with a firing incident in the Bara Hindu Rao area here, which left two people dead, police said on Sunday.



Rahul alias Charlie (23), Himanshu (21), both residents of Nand Nagri, Mehtab (52), a resident of Farsh Khana, and Feroz have been apprehended, they said. The incident had taken place on Thursday in north Delhi's Filmistan Road. Police said they were hired allegedly by a local builder to threaten a businessman, Mohd Naeem Ahmed, and his nephew Munib over a property-related matter.

On Thursday, three of the four men stopped the businessman's car and started quarrelling with him and Munib, they said.

However, some people gathered and overpowered two of them. But after a while they managed to escape, police said.

Later, the men returned and opened fire, targeting Ahmed and Munib. Unfortunately, two passerby came in their line of fire and were killed, police said, adding that one of the deceased had been identified as Sanjay Rajput (30) while the identity of the other is being ascertained.

They said Feroz is one of the conspirators of the crime and was present at incident site.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said, Five special teams of the north district were constituted to work on the case along with teams of northeast district, Special Cell, and Crime Branch. The analysis of CCTV footage helped the teams in identifying four of the assailants.

During initial investigation, it was learnt that the several builders in the Sadar Bazar and Bara Hindu Rao areas were rivals of the complainant, Ahmed, and his nephew Munib, police said.

Munib had managed to get a stay order on the construction of a building at Ahata Kidara, and it was later demolished. A builder was upset with this development and he conspired with his partners to settle scores, they said.

Mehtab was one of the builder's partner's relative, they said. "Technical surveillance has been mounted and sources have been deployed to nab the builder and his associates, Alphonse said.

Acting on a tip off, Rahul was apprehended from the Civil Lines area and a sophisticated pistol with three cartridges was seized, the officer said.

Simultaneously, through manual and technical intelligence, another team apprehended Himanshu in Chandigarh and at his instance, one-country made gun with two live cartridges was seized, Alphonse said.

On Feroz, another senior police officer said, "We found that he helped the main accused by hiring the assailants. On the day of the incident, he was there at Bara Hindu Rao but at a distance. He didn't fire at anyone," he said

During interrogation, Rahul and Himanshu disclosed that on July 8, they were approached by one of their friends who told them to accompany him to the Bara Hindu Rao area for some work, Alphonse said.

The accused then hired an auto and reached the railway track near Kishanganj station where they met a man who came in a car with his associates and gave them the targets, the DCP said.