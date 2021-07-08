4 armed men hold family hostage, escape with nearly Rs 8 lakh cash

New Delhi: Four armed persons allegedly entered a house in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar, held a family of four hostage by tying them with tapes and decamped with around Rs 7 to Rs 8 lakh in cash along with some jewellery, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.



As per officials, a PCR call was received regarding a house robbery by four unknown persons aged around 20 to 30 years, all armed with weapons. The complainant, one Vinod (46), along with his three family members, namely his wife Seema, mother Savitri Devi, nephew Sachin and two children were present inside the house during the incident.

Police said the accused persons entered the house on the pretext of being electricians and overpowered the complainant before tying up the family with plastic tape.

"They robbed around Rs 7-8 lakh in cash and some gold rings, 3 gold mangalsutra and 3 gold earrings," DCP (Dwarka) SK Meena said, adding that the wife told the robbers the code of the locker due to fear of injury to other family members. A case has been registered and the accused persons are being traced, the DCP added.