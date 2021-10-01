3rd wave: GNIDA to revamp medical facilities at CHC

Noida: In the view of third Covid wave, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has decided to revamp the medical facilities at Combined Healthcare Center (CHC) at village Dadha in Greater Noida. CEO Narendra Bhooshan inspected the medical Center and directed officials to revamp facilities at the earliest and provide better treatment to patients.

As per a senior GNIDA officer, a team of senior officials from planning department led by the CEO inspected the CHC on Thursday. While there were less number of beds available, the CEO directed officials to increase bed count and check the availability of oxygen and ensure that it is available in abundance.

The authority will develop facilities such as covered parking for vehicles, boundary wall, interlocking tiles and X-ray machine to be placed at hospital. The CEO also directed Chief Medical officer, to tie up with a private hospital so that ultrasound facility can be easily provided to the patients and they do not have no run here and there.

Apart from this, the CEO also directed official to ensure delivery of pregnant women for 24 hours and make female medical attendants available. Later the authority team visited government primary school in the Dadha village.