3rd accused in triple murder case arrested

New Delhi: One more person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a couple and their domestic help allegedly by their former employee in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.



The accused has been identified as Najafgarh resident Manish Kumar (20), they said. Sachin (19), a resident of Najafgarh, and Uttam Nagar resident Sujeet (21) were arrested on Tuesday.

After interrogation of the arrested accused, the police laid a trap and nabbed Kumar from Najafgarh. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

He had facilitated the motorcycle for the crime and kept watch outside the couple's home, the police said.

Sameer Ahuja (38), his wife Shalu (35) and their maid Sapna (33) were found murdered at their house in Hari Nagar on Tuesday.