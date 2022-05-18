393 fresh cases and 2 deaths; positivity rate 3.35%

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 393 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,01,128 and the death toll climbed to 26,198. A total of 11,731 tests were conducted a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

There has been a decline in daily cases over the last two days. This could be partly due to the fact that fewer tests were conducted owing to the fact that the last two days were holidays. It was a Sunday on May 15 and Buddh Purnima, a gazetted holiday, on May 16.

Delhi on Monday reported 377 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and one death.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,910. As many as 2,400 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said. There are 1,414 containment zones in the city, it said.