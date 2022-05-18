393 fresh cases and 2 deaths; positivity rate 3.35%
New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 393 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,01,128 and the death toll climbed to 26,198. A total of 11,731 tests were conducted a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.
There has been a decline in daily cases over the last two days. This could be partly due to the fact that fewer tests were conducted owing to the fact that the last two days were holidays. It was a Sunday on May 15 and Buddh Purnima, a gazetted holiday, on May 16.
Delhi on Monday reported 377 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and one death.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,910. As many as 2,400 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said. There are 1,414 containment zones in the city, it said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife in Kolkata, SC tells ED17 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM17 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT
CBI books Karti Chidambaram for illegal grafts, raids his and PC's...17 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Landslides snap road, rail links to southern Assam, parts of Tripura,...17 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Govt fixes reservation in promotion of PwBDs17 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT