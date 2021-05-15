391 illegal public gatherings held during surge, most marriages

New Delhi: More than 60,000 challans were issued by Delhi Police in the last 24 days for violating COVID-19 norms. The data given by Delhi Police revealed that from April 19 to May 13, about 51,878 challans were issued for not wearing face masks whereas 8,223 challans for not maintaining social distancing, 391 challans were issued for large public gatherings, congregations including marriage functions.



"57 challans for spitting in public places, 65 for consumption of liquior, tobacco in public places," data shows. According to police, in April and May, they have witnessed that people were running for oxygen, admission to hospitals or to purchase medicines. "We did not challenge those who have genuine reasons but there were cases people roam on the streets without any reasons and we have challaned them," the official said.

The data further shows that about 4,536 people were arrested for violations, 5,174 FIRs were registered and more than Rs 11 crore fine was imposed from violators. Under 65 DP Act-2,04,673 challans, under 66 DP Act-14,446 challans were done. "6,125 challans were issued under section 188 of IPC," the official said.

Chinmoy Biswal, PRO (Delhi Police) said they will request people to follow lockdown guidelines. "We are taking strict action against violators," he said.

Delhi Police Commissioner had directed the officers that given a spike of COVID-19 cases, intensive prosecution drives should be carried out at all police stations.

According to police, they have deployed several teams for the prosecution of violations of Covid guidelines. Apart from this, the city police said given prevailing circumstances with the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases, being frontline workers, it is imperative on all personnel to discharge their duties on a mission and yet take all precautions to remain safe from the virus. As per the order, the force was told to avoid any official gathering by resorting to video conferencing instead.