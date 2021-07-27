39 new cases, 1 death; 0.07% positivity

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. With the new cases, the city's infection tally climbed to 14,35,949. Of these, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the health department bulletin stated.



The death toll stands at 25,044, it said.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 66 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and two deaths due to the disease.

On Saturday, the capital had registered 66 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and zero deaths.

Currently, there are 537 active cases in Delhi and 162 of them are under home isolation. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 305, the bulletin said.

Around 10,000 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus in Delhi on Sunday and less than one day's stock of vaccine is available in the city, according to official data.

The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 96 lakh doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 23.87 lakh people have received both the doses.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 2.87 lakh vaccine doses — 2.16 lakh Covaxin and 70,900 Covishield — left on Monday morning. The bulletin said the stock will last less than a day.