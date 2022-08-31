382 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, while five more people died due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department here.

The new cases came out of 13,382 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,99,240 and the death toll climbed to 26,467, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,226, down from 2,259 the previous day. As many as 1,627 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.