38-year-old associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana killed, 2 Gogi gangsters arrested

New Delhi: After 48 hours of a gang war in the Alipur area of Outer North district where a 38-year-old associate of infamous gangster Neeraj Bawana was allegedly shot dead, cops nabbed two conspirators on Monday.



Police said that the accused persons are associated with Gogi gang. The accused have been identified as Nikhil Khatri, a resident of Hiranki village and Gaurav Rana, a resident of Mukhmelpur village. Both of them were interrogated when they disclosed that they were involved in the planning of the murder of Pramod Bazad and they conducted reccee with the shooters and had given the information about the movement of deceased Pramod to Rohit Moi (presently lodged in Tihar jail).

Rohit further directed the shooters for the commission of the murder of Pramod as he was closely associated with Neeraj Bawana.

The accused persons have been arrested and further investigation is under process.

On January 27, police received a PCR call saying some unknown people came on a bike and have shot a man. Around 20 bullets were fired at Pramod during the

shootout.