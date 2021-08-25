37K beds with 12K for ICUs being set up to tackle 3rd wave, says Jain

New Delhi: Medical infrastructure being ramped up and 37,000 beds in total dedicated for COVID-19 patients are being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the city, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.



He also underlined that though the positivity rate has shown a downward trend and the number of fatalities has been zero in the past few days, the Delhi government is not dropping its guard.

Jain on Tuesday inspected the healthcare facilities to see preparations being done for the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The positivity rate in the capital stood at a low of 0.04 per cent on Monday with 17 Covid cases and no deaths being reported for the past three days, he said.

On Tuesday too, no fresh death was reported, according to the latest health bulletin.

He said 37,000 beds, including 12,000 ICU beds, dedicated for COVID-19 patients are being prepared and medical oxygen capacity along with essential drugs supply are also being "appropriately boosted".

Special arrangements are being made for children and the elderly as well, and the Delhi government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, he was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the health department.

Even though the positivity rate is very low, the Delhi government has not dropped its guard and is consistently working to avoid a possible outbreak of the third COVID-19 wave in Delhi, he said.