37,000 young people joined 'Desh Ke Mentor' prog: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday interacted with mentors from "Desh ke Mentors" programme at West Vinod Nagar School, Patparganj and said that so far 37,000 young people have joined this program and are guiding 1.5 lakh students of government schools in Delhi.



The vision of the Delhi government is to make education a mass movement in Delhi. Every person, every child in Delhi should work on the issue of education as their top priority by learning and teaching and the "Desh ke Mentors" are playing such a significant role in making education a movement, Sisodia said.

"The country which works on its education system progresses. The reason why today Japan and America are counted amongst developed countries is because these countries worked on their education systems. The focus of the Delhi Government is also on the education system. We will also make our country the top country in the world. During this, one of the mentors from 'Desh ke Mentors' shared his experiences," Sisodia added.

During the interaction with the mentor, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the way the "Desh ke Mentors" are guiding the children of Delhi's government schools, the day is not far when every child of Delhi will get access to better education and help in making the country a developed nation. Appreciating the dedication and passion of the mentor, he said that without any selfishness the mentors are contributing in nation building. Children in Delhi who had no one to guide them, today have found an elder sibling in these mentors, who is comfortable talking to them and sharing their career problems. The mentors are guiding them in this process based on their experiences.

A mentor shared that since 2020, he was associated with the "Desh ke Mentor" programme from the pilot phase itself. Since students did not know what to do with their academics and career, he joined to help the children. He has been mentoring 4 kids. One of them is a child whose father

works as a guard. They don't have guidance for further prospects and as a mentor, he is helping this child. The child is doing well and his father is also very happy.

Another mentor shared that he used to guide a child, who used to learn German. When the mentor realised that he was learning German, the mentor also started learning. Now that child is helping the mentor in learning German.

The mentorguiding students from the same school in which he studied, surprised

to see the transformation in the school.

A mentor Sachin Sharma told that he had passed out from the West Vinod Nagar school in 2003. Earlier this school was not like this. He was surprised to see the transformed school. Today he is guiding four children of the same school.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he was very impressed to

hear the experiences of the mentor and highly inspired by their work. He called them a source of inspiration. He said that we all have gathered for revolution.