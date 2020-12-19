37 more die of virus, toll at 10,219

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,418 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with over 88,000 tests being conducted, while the positivity rate stood at 1.6 per cent, authorities said.



The national Capital's death toll mounted to 10,219 with 37 new fatalities, they said.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent. It was 1.51 per cent on Thursday, 1.96 per cent on Wednesday and 1.9 per cent on Tuesday.

The 1,418 fresh cases came out of 88,400 tests conducted the previous day, including 48,180 RT-PCR tests and 40,220 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate from December 3 to 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively. However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10.

It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11, fell again to 2.64 per cent on December 12, and rose marginally to 2.74 on December 13 before falling again to 2.15 per cent on December 14.

The number of active cases in Delhi dropped to 11,419 on Friday from 12,198 the previous day. According to the bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 6,14,775.

The Delhi government had significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases till date was reported on November 11.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday had said that the city is "aggressively tackling" the COVID-19 situation here and not only has the the positivity rate dipped to below 2 per cent, it is also the lowest figure since May. Jain on Thursday tweeted about an initiative by NGO Rotary and a public sector undertaking bank to fight COVID-19.

"Applaud this initiative by @Rotary3011 and @SBILife to sanitize 1000+ auto rickshaws by fitting pedal sanitizer dispensers for riders, shield between driver and rider and Protection kit to drivers. Thank you for supporting Delhi in its fight against COVID19," he tweeted.