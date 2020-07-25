36-yr-old woman found dead in South Delhi

new delhi: A 36-year-old woman body was found under mysterious circumstances in South Delhi's Chirag Delhi area. According to police the woman had consumed five to six pain killers. As per police version, they received the call on Friday about the incident. At the spot in Chirag Delhi, they met one man, aged 40 years, who claimed that he was living in a live-in relationship with the woman (deceased), a native of West Bengal."They both are alcoholic in nature and living with her for the last 3-4 years. He further told that deceased is separated from her husband around 10 years ago," police said.



According to official around 2-3 days back, the deceased got slipped by mistake in the house and got swelling on her right-hand fingers and wrist due to which she was taking pain killers for minimising her pain.

"Due to excessive consumption of alcohol and pain killers she started vomiting since last night(July 23). The body of the deceased is now preserved in AIIMS mortuary and the proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being done," the official said adding that postmortem will be conducted in due course.