354kg heroin worth over Rs 2,500 cr seized, Afghan among 4 held

New delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested four people, including an Afghan national, with 354 kgs of high purity heroin worth more than Rs 2,500 crore in the international market.



Police identified the accused as Hazrat Ali (Afghan national), Rizwan Ahmed (Kashmir), Gurjot Singh (Punjab) and Gurdeep Singh (Punjab). This drug racket extends to Afghanistan, Europe and many states of the country. About 100 kgs of chemicals used for the preparation of the contraband have been seized.

Rizwan was first to be arrested from the Ghittorni area and 1 kg of heroin was recovered.

Gurpreet and Gurjot were nabbed from the housing society in Faridabad. About 281 kilograms of heroin was recovered from their possession.

At last, Hazrat Ali was arrested from Gurugram and two kilograms of contraband was recovered from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said opium grown in parts of Afghanistan is concealed in different legitimate exports like talc stone, gypsum powder, basil seeds and packaging materials like gunny bags and cartons.

"The same is then transported in containers to Chabahar port of Iran. From there, the consignments containing the contraband are shipped to JNPT Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust Mumbai," he said.

Thereafter, material was separated from the legitimate exports and sent to the makeshift factories based in Madhya Pradesh for its further extraction and subsequent processing to get the final product (Heroin).

The locals with the help of Afghan experts process the drugs.