35-yr-old doctor found hanging at his residence

New Delhi: A 35-year-old resident doctor at a private hospital in Delhi has died by suicide at his residence in Malviya Nagar area.



Several doctors have claimed that the reason behind taking such extreme step was severe stress amid the deadly fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said on April 30 an information was received at 11.16 pm, regarding the deceased was not opening the door of the room.

After receiving the information police team reached the spot at Malviya Nagar and found out that a person was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a saree.

The deceased was identified as Dr Vivek Rai who was working as a doctor in Max Hospital and was living at Malviya Nagar with his wife.

"Thorough search of the room was made and a suicide note was found wherein no allegation was made against anybody by the deceased," the official said.

The body of the deceased doctor was shifted to AIIMS mortuary and a post-mortem of the deceased was

got conducted. After the body of the deceased was handed over to the cousin of the deceased. Inquest proceeding under section 174 CrPC was being done.

Most of doctors claimed that the reason might be stress.

"Just heard, Dr. Vivek, Max Hospital, Delhi ended his own life as he was seeing at least 5 to 7 #COVID19 deaths every day while managing the ICU. A safe space to express our emotions out is still at bay!," tweeted one Subhasree Ray.