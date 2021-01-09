35 semi-automatic pistols, 60 live rounds lead cops to arms dealer

New delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day, 35 illegal semi-automatic pistols, 60 live cartridges, concealed inside doors and stepney of car were recovered from Pitampura area. Police have arrested one person. Police identified the accused as Ashish Kumar Pandey (24). Based on the information, he was nabbed from Pitampura.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said he used to supply illegal weapons and cartridges to various persons after procuring it from one Prahalad. "Due to poor financial condition of his family, he came in contacts of illegal arms supplier and started supplying illegal firearms and ammunition," he said.

DCP further said Pandey disclosed that he has been indulging in this illegal trade of supplying of firearms for more than two years. He used to procure illegal pistols from suppliers of Badwani, MP and further supply them to criminals of Delhi, UP and Haryana.

"Pandey further disclosed that he had made a secret cavity in doors of his Maruti Swift Dzire to hide illegal pistols to dodge the law enforcement agencies," the official said.

He further disclosed that it costs hardly Rs 7,500 in manufacturing a pistol and he supplies these pistols in bulk at

Rs 15,000 per pistol. Pistols supplied by him in Delhi eventually go into the hands of dreaded criminals of Delhi and adjoining states at Rs 25,000 to 35,000 per pistol.

"In view of the forthcoming Republic Day, Special Cell of Delhi Police has launched a special drive against suppliers of illegal firearms in Delhi and NCR. Concerted efforts made in this regard has yielded positive results in busting several such interstate firearm syndicates," DCP said.

Police said that discreet surveillance was mounted upon activities of notorious gun runners during which an interstate syndicate engaged in supplying of illegal firearms in Delhi was identified.

"Information was further developed and it was transpired that this syndicate is actively supplying illegal weapons in Delhi from the areas of Khargaon, Dhar, Badwani and Burhanpur (MP). Then the activities of members of this syndicate were closely watched," the official said.

According to data shared by the police, during the period from June 1 to November 30, 2,431 people were arrested in 2,040 cases registered under the Arms Act in various districts. A total of 1,702 illegal firearms, including 1,493 country-made pistols, 195 revolver and 14 guns, rifles were recovered. In addition to the illegal firearms, 3,198 live cartridges were also

recovered.