3.5 km stretch connecting Seelampur to Gokalpuri weares a deserted look

New Delhi: The 3.5 km stretch connecting Seelampur to Gokalpuri wore a deserted look on Tuesday as the pro and anti-CAA riots intensified across Northeast Delhi.



Sceptical eyes, identification of people by religion and mass panic was rampant among the residents in the entire area. With no traffic, no passer-by and complete shutdown amid fear, the entire carriageway portrayed a scary picture throughout the day. The sordid state of affair was that people with iron rods and sticks in groups were seen asking people not to use the road where hundreds of shops are located on both sides.

Seelampur, the entry point of the road, with a metro station witnessed a huge crowd of people coming and going from Babarpur, Maujpur, Jafrabad, Durgapuri, Kardampuri, Loni, Vijay Park, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajapura, Shashtri Park, etc. After Sunday's protest and escalation of violence supporters of both sides on Monday resulted in a scary look of the road considered as the lifeline of the whole area.

The most affected are daily wagers working in various parts of Walled city and adjoining areas as they use the road to reach their working place, workers at shops at located both sides of the Seelampur-Gokulpuri road and those plying autos, rickshaws and other vehicles on this particular road.

While coming out from Shahdra, Welcome and Seelampur Metro stations, one could see the deserted look as no vehicle could be spotted outside the station premises. Pedestrians can come only till the Seelampur flyover as they will be stopped through police barricading on this road. As the entry of media is partially allowed, visit of the road reveals the sordid state of affairs. While going towards the riot-hit areas from the police barricading, total blockade of both the sides with sloganeering in favour and against is a common sight.

A similar picture can be seen from Gokalpuri side as people coming from Yamuna Vihar, Kardampuri, Vijay Park, Babarpur, Maujpur, Durgapuri, etc were not being allowed to use the road. Bridge over the drain parallel to the road has also been blocked by the protesters from both sides so residents could not use them.