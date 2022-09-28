3.5 km-long rly project to come up in Gr Noida

gr noida: A 3.5 km-long railway track will be built to connect the multimodal logistics hub (MMLH) and Transport hub with the dedicated freight corridor line at New Dadri railway station. The project has been pegged at Rs 814 crores and will be funded by Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL).



The budget for the project has been sanctioned in a meeting chaired by Surendra Singh, chief executive officer, IITGNL. Officials believe that the rail corridor will boost connectivity and will be a great boon for industries in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna expressway regions.

Once started, the project is expected to be completed in three years. "There will be 16 platforms be built in the logistics hub and about 3.5 km long railway line has been approved to connect the logistics hub with the railway line of Eastern and Western DFCC passing through New Dadri railway station," a senior Greater Noida authority officer said.

As per officials, the Multimodal Transport and Logistics Hub project is being developed on 478 hectares of land from eight villages of Greater Noida. The multimodal logistics hub is being developed on 333 hectare area and while multimodal transport hub will be developed on 145 hectare. Both the projects are being developed by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust and the Greater Noida authority as part of the integrated industrial township (IITGNL).