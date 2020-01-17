35 feet 'Giant India map' comes up at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: A giant map of India has come up at Shaheen bagh. Made of iron and iron sheets, it has been under construction for more than a week now. The map which is approximately 300 kilograms and stands just near the foot over bridge reads: "We the people of India reject CAA, NPR, NRC."



It has been made by two skilled artisans Pawan Shukla and Birchandra (Veer) who have been in Delhi for more than 20 days now. Pawan is from Jadavpur University (Kolkata) and a practising visual artist. Birchandra is Masters in Fine Arts from Viswa Bharti university, Santiniketan, West Bengal.

"Yaha kala dharne par hai (Art is at protest here) . Through this, we tried to show that the majority of people in India are against CAA, NRC and NPR. Any propaganda by BJP IT cell cannot change this. This is the challenge of an Artist. The time would certainly question our silence one day if we remain silent at this hour," Birchandra (Veer) said.

The iron welders from the local Shaheen bagh market have joined in and could be seen contributing without any pay.

After the sketch and the outline was made, Pawan and Birchandra faced the problem of iron donation.

"People in large numbers contributed iron and the sheets. People just joined in and contributed in whichever way they can including physical work," said Pawan. A crane was called in to install the giant Map of India in the middle of the road with the help of support.

Lots of people were seen clicking selfies with the Indian Map standing tall at Shaheen Bagh which has become a major centre for attraction after replica of India Gate and a detention centre in the vicinity.