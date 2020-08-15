35 Delhi Police officials get Police Medals this I-Day

new deLhi: Three years ago, on September 13, specific inputs about wanted criminal Satyawan alias Sonu, involved in several murder cases were received about a meeting in Narela.



Accordingly, the police laid a trap and in an encounter that ensued, both Inspector Vinay Kumar and ASI Shiv Mangal were shot at before they managed to fire back and nab Satyawan.

Kumar and Yadav are two of the 16 personnel who received the Police Medal for Gallantry this Independence Day, which includes Late Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who was killed in the 2008 Batla House Encounter and was awarded the medal posthumously. DCP Manishi Chandra was also among the officers conferred with this award.

Moreover, three officers were awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service — Special Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana (Intelligence) and two Assistant Sub-Inspectors — Mahesh Singh Yadav and Bhupender Singh.

In addition, 16 other Delhi Police personnel were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, which includes DCP Mohd Irshad Haider among others.