341 dengue cases in Delhi; 217 in Sept, highest in three years

New Delhi: Over 340 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year, including 217 in September, the highest count for the month in the last three years, official data showed.



According to a civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 341 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 2, compared to 266 cases reported over the same period in 2020.

A total of 1,072 cases and one death were logged in the entire year in 2020, stated the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

Last year, 188 dengue cases were reported in the entire month of September, and 190 in 2019. In preceding years, the corresponding figures had stood at 374 in 2018, 1,103 in 2017, 1,362 in 2016 and 6,775 in 2015, according to data shared by Delhi health department on September 22.

In the previous month this year, about 150 cases of dengue had been recorded till September 25. However, according to the latest data shared by civic authorities, the count of cases logged in the entire September this year (217) has exceeded the corresponding figures in the preceding two years.

The number of dengue cases for January 1-October 2 period stands at 341, which is also the highest this year since 2019 when the count had stood at 356 in the same duration. No deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now.

The number of cases reported in September this year is about 63 per cent of the total cases recorded till date this season.