341 COVID deaths, over 19K cases in Delhi; positivity rate stands at 24.9%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 341 more coronavirus deaths and 19,832 new infections on Friday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the second consecutive day, the Health Department said.



This is the fourth time in the last five days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

There are 91,035 active cases and over 11.83 lakh people have recovered, according to a health bulletin.

The infection tally rose to 12,92,867 with 19,832 new cases on Thursday. There were 19,133 more infections on Wednesday.

The positivity rate stood at 24.92 per cent, a bit higher than 24.29 per cent a day ago. The death toll rose 18,739 after 335 more people succumbed to the pathogen. On Wednesday, 311 people died from the virus.

Of the 22,097 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, only 2,175 are vacant. As many as 50,425 patients are in home isolation and the number of containment zones is 50785, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,14,657 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday, out of which 80,306 were those who got their first dose, the bulletin stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 1.84 lakh people in the 18-44 age group had got their first dose since the inoculation of this category started on May 3. "In total, 38.88 lakh people have got the vaccine in all age groups till yesterday (Thursday) evening," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons, an official said on Friday.

The vaccination camps will be organised at the offices of the media houses and the cost will be borne by the government, he said. The government will seek details of employees from their respective organisations. After getting the details, the health department will proceed, he added.

The move comes at a time when people are facing difficulties in booking vaccination slots.

The Press Council of India on Thursday had reiterated its recommendation to the Centre and state governments that journalists be included in the category of ''COVID warriors'' and also given insurance cover.

In a statement, the print media watchdog had commended the governments of Odisha, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh who have considered journalists among ''frontline workers for their hard work in this pandemic situation'' and have extended financial help to them. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced on May 5 that journalists and their families will get special consideration in the state and will be given priority in vaccination against COVID-19.

The Delhi government on Friday appealed to citizens to donate oxygen cylinders to a "common pool" being created in each district to supply the life-saving gas to COVID-19 patients in home isolation and meet the emergency needs of hospitals.

A bus depot of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in each district will serve as the hub, it said.

Residents can donate cylinders into the central pool by either contacting the DTC cluster depot at Rajghat on 011-23270718 or register on 'Covid Donation' on https://delhi.gov.in, the government said.

Patients in home isolation can contact the concerned district magistrate for empty or filled cylinders, an official said.

Filled cylinders will be provided in lieu of empty ones.