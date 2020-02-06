34-year-old PSO found guilty for killing Gurugram court Judge's wife & son
Gurugram: The Gurugram district courts on Thursday gave the judgment in a case where Mahipal, an ex- Haryana police constable shot dead the wife and teenage son of additional district sessions court judge Krishnkant Sharma. The 34-year-old Mahipal was the personal security officer (PSO) to the district court judge and was entrusted with the responsibility for the judge's and his family's security. On October 13, 2018, he shot dead the judge's 40-year-old wife and his 18-year-old son in broad daylight outside Arcadia mall in Sector-49.
In the verdict that was pronounced by the bench of Sudhir Parmar, Mahipal was found guilty under the sections of 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 in the arms act. The next
hearing in the case is slated to be held on Friday where the quantum of punishment to the former Haryana police constable is expected to be pronounced.
"Mahipal has been found guilty for murdering two innocent persons on October 13, 2018. As for the punishment, we will be advocating for giving the convict capital punishment for the act he has committed. In his defense the advocates for Mahipal had stated that he had fired gunshots accidentally, on that the court did not find any basis," said Anurag Hooda, the public prosecutor.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Campaign ends, voting on Sat, result Tue6 Feb 2020 6:42 PM GMT
AAP launches web campaign to show CM's work to Shah6 Feb 2020 6:40 PM GMT
AAP forms 272 teams to check money, liquor distribution in...6 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
BJP ends campaign with Shaheen Bagh rhetoric6 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
In last-minute push, Congress takes out multiple roadshows6 Feb 2020 6:36 PM GMT