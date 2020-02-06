34-year-old PSO found guilty for killing Gurugram court Judge's wife & son

Gurugram: The Gurugram district courts on Thursday gave the judgment in a case where Mahipal, an ex- Haryana police constable shot dead the wife and teenage son of additional district sessions court judge Krishnkant Sharma. The 34-year-old Mahipal was the personal security officer (PSO) to the district court judge and was entrusted with the responsibility for the judge's and his family's security. On October 13, 2018, he shot dead the judge's 40-year-old wife and his 18-year-old son in broad daylight outside Arcadia mall in Sector-49.



In the verdict that was pronounced by the bench of Sudhir Parmar, Mahipal was found guilty under the sections of 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 in the arms act. The next

hearing in the case is slated to be held on Friday where the quantum of punishment to the former Haryana police constable is expected to be pronounced.

"Mahipal has been found guilty for murdering two innocent persons on October 13, 2018. As for the punishment, we will be advocating for giving the convict capital punishment for the act he has committed. In his defense the advocates for Mahipal had stated that he had fired gunshots accidentally, on that the court did not find any basis," said Anurag Hooda, the public prosecutor.