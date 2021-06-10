33L saplings to be planted in Capital

New Delhi: A massive tree plantation drive will be conducted as part of the Van Mahotsav that will be celebrated in Delhi from June 27 to July 11, city Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.



At a virtual meeting with all "green agencies and departments", the minister said a target of planting 33 lakh saplings across the national Capital has been set under the tree plantation drive.

Instructing all the departments to ensure their participation, Rai also directed them to complete the ongoing third-party audit of the tree plantation work and submit the report at the earliest, a statement from the Delhi government said.

"The Delhi government will lay more emphasis on planting such saplings, so that

Delhi's air pollution can be reduced. The government will also run a campaign for this," the minister said.