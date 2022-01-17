3,378 fresh cases and 1 more death in Gurugram

New Delhi: Gurugram on Sunday reported 3,378 new cases of COVID-19. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the district now is 2.14 lakh.



There were 1,514 recoveries that were reported on Sunday. One more death from the virus was reported on Sunday taking the death toll to 933.

Active cases in the city remain high at 21,129 but of these, nearly 21,000 are under home isolation.

But even as hospitalisations are increasing slowly, they remain at 152 — considerably lower compared to the

previous wave.

Significantly, before this wave of infections started, the district administration there had declared that they had achieved 100 per cent second dose vaccine coverage.

A total of 4.6 million doses have been administered in the district so far.

Officials had said that they had managed to achieve this through innovative and targetted vaccination campaigns.

They held camps at residential societies, corporate offices and even held several area-specific camps for rural areas of the district.

However, the district did face a multitude of challenges in achieving this milestone, including several periods of shortage when the panic from the second wave led to a surge in demand for vaccines and many were found queuing up for kilometres.

Even as the hospitalisation and deaths are under control this time, a major challenge for authorities has been the increasing load of biological waste from homes of those positive for the Coronavirus.

According to officials aware of the calls received at the 1950 Helpline, the most common complaint is regarding the timely disposal of biological waste from the homes of those who are Covid positive.