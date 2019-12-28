33-yr-old police constable shoots himself dead

New Delhi: A 33-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol here on Saturday, officials said.

Parun Tyagi allegedly committed suicide at Subroto Park police post near Dhaula Kuan suspectedly over a family dispute, they said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered from the constable.

"We received a call about the incident at 1.30 am," a senior police officer said.

The constable had an argument with someone over the phone, after which he went out of the police post. Later, he shot himself in the right temple and died on the spot, the officer said. Tyagi's wife is also a Delhi Police constable and both joined the force in 2006. She is posted at a different area here, the officials said.