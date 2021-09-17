33 new cases, 1 death

New Delhi: Delhi recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 33 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday. This is the third fatality due to Coronavirus infection reported this month after one each on September 7 and September 16, according to official figures.



The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has increased to 25,085. A total of 72,099 tests — 52,181 RT-PCR tests and 21,918 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the stock of coronavirus vaccine in the national capital will last for another eight days, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Friday.

As on Friday morning, 1,87,440 doses of Covaxin and 12,02,280 jabs of Covishield were left in stock, it said.

In all, the Delhi government has received 1,53,14,150 vaccine doses till date, of which, 34,28,360 doses were of Covaxin and the remaining were Covishield, it said. The city has administered 1,56,26,888 vaccine doses, including those given at private facilities, of which, 1,10,04,212 were first doses and 46,22,676 second jabs.