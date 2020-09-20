32-yr-old man held for exploiting women under the pretext of giving them a break in modelling

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they had arrested a 32-year-old man from Rohini who allegedly sexually exploited women seeking jobs by luring them under the pretext of giving them a break in the glittering world of modelling. Police added that the man, identified as Pankaj Bansal, had been accused of exploitation by five other women.

Police said Bansal ran a fake placement agency and lured women to dupe, exploit and threaten them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said on September 13, a case was registered on the statement of the victim, in which she stated that while surfing Facebook on a random day, she came across an advertisement for "jobs in banks". The advertisement had guaranteed a suitable banking job with ordinary qualifications. As the victim was in dire need of a job, she sent her resume. After a good quantum of time, she again contacted for a handy opportunity in banks but did not receive an assertive answer despite several attempts.

DCP Mishra said that Bansal then one day called the victim and told her that despite not being able to get her placed at a bank, he would be able to get her into modelling. He also assured her of maximum help through his connections. He first asked for some pictures of the victim and then said that she would not be suited for the job. However, he later claimed to be an acclaimed "body massager" and that he had serviced some supermodels of India.

On September 11, the victim said Bansal took her to a hotel in Rohini, "where on the pretext of providing his services as a masseur he exploited her without her consent" and also threatened her that he had made her videos and if she disclosed this to anyone, he would kill her and upload the videos on her social media account". After that, on September 12, the victim was forced to come again and was again exploited and further threatened before being extorted of Rs 25,000 in exchange for not uploading the videos on the Internet.