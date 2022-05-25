32-year-old man shot by group of 3 in Shahdara, one held

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot by a group of three men in the Krishna Nagar area of Shahdara district on Tuesday morning. Reportedly, the injured person was in critical condition and was immediately taken to Max hospital in Patparganj, police said.



Meanwhile, the victim has been identified as Jitender aka Jeetu, a resident of Ghondali. Police suspect the motive behind the latest incident to be some past enmity ­— a street fight between the assailants and victim and his brother one-and-a-half years back.

"We were informed about a firing incident at Ghondali Chowk at around 6.22 am at Krishna Nagar police station. The victim was admitted to Max hospital, Patparganj. Both Crime and Forensic teams visited the spot and recovered five empty rounds fired from two weapons," R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that one of the accused was waiting at Ghondali Chowk on a scooty while two others had fired at Jitender and thereafter, the trio ran away, the senior officer said.

"Police chased them and the rider identified as Gaurav Arora was apprehended while the other two ran away," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, one of the accused, Gaurav Arora, a resident of Radheypuri has been arrested while the remaining two, who are still on the run, have been identified as Prince Wadhwa (24), a resident of Geeta Colony and Vikash Panchal, (25), resident of Jagatpuri, police said. One FIR under has been registered at Krishna Nagar police statio and another FIR has been registered at Shakarpur police station for firing at police under appropriate sections of the law.