32 officers released, transferred and promoted in reshuffle at Delhi Police

New Delhi: On Friday, in a major reshuffle, yet another list of 32 officers had been released. Several officers have been transferred and upgraded, including ACP's to Special Commissioner Rank.



Sanjay Baniwal an IPS officer of the 1989 UT cadre batch was relieved from the post of DGP Chandigarh almost two months ago, has been given a newly appointed as the Special CP Perception Management and Media Cell, a newly created post. While Meenu Choudhary (IPS UT 2000), was posted as Joint Commissioner of the Traffic Police, now has been transferred to the Joint CP Southern Range of Delhi. Tushar Taba also an IPS officer of the 2000 batch has been given a second newly created post- General Manager of Delhi Police Housing Corporations.

Prem Nath, a 2003-batch officer, who was currently posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell and Technology Cell, has been transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police, Technology and Project Implementation also look Cypad.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Sanjay Kumar swaps places with Joint Commissioner of Police, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Manish Kumar Aggarwal.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Northern Range, S.S. Yadav has been sent to Operations Department, and Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range, N.S. Bundela will now work in the Legal Division. However, a vigilance inquiry is also in the process against Bundela. Additional CP Traffic Suman Goyal will now hold the additional charge of Central range.

DCP IGI Airport Vikram Porwal will now work as the DCP Supreme Court Security, the order said. Kumar Gyanesh is now transferred to Delhi Police Academy as the Deputy Director, he was the DCP Supreme Court's Security before Porwal. While nine DANIPS cadre officers are also being transferred from their present posts, some of them are also promoted as Addl. Commissioners of the different districts of the Capital, the order said.