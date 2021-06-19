'32 of 64 PSA plants installed, 3rd wave prep on war-footing'

New Delhi: After the Delhi government was jolted into action by the oxygen crisis of Delhi in the last two weeks of April this year, the Delhi government has now said that it has so far commissioned and installed 32 of the total 64 Pressure Swing Absorption the city had planned for. It added that of the planned five Liquid Medical Oxygen storage tanks, three were already up and running.



These were among the several details the Delhi government presented to L-G Anil Baijal's office at a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the L-G himself over the preparedness of the establishment to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

A statement from the Delhi government said that CM Kejriwal informed the L-G that his government was preparing with a likely scenario of as many as 45,000 Covid cases reported daily.

According to details presented to the L-G, the Delhi government said, it had already commissioned 32 PSA plants in the city, with a capacity of 29.77 MT. In addition to these, seven plants (5.7 MT capacity) will come into service by the end of June, 15 (18.8 MT capacity) will be started by the end of July and 10 (10.42 MT capacity) will begin functioning by the end of September.

The Delhi government also said that it will install Cryogenic Bottling Plants in the city with a capacity of 12 MT by the end of July. As for LMO storage tanks, the Delhi government said 171 MT storage capacity (three tanks) had been built and storage of another 100 MT (two tanks) can be built by June 30.

The Delhi government added that the chief minister also discussed the formation of a committee exclusively to assess the oxygen supply infrastructure in all Delhi government hospitals with over 100 beds and examine the adequacy of hospitals' expansion plans and suggest measures accordingly.

The chief minister told the L-G's office that his government is preparing on a war-footing to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted, "Regarding the preparations for the possible third wave of COVID-19, today Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji had a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, in which the action plan and roadmap for future challenges was discussed. In order to prepare for the future wave, State Level Task Force of the Delhi Government, increase in the number of health workers, Special Pediatric Task Force for effective treatment of children have been included in the action plan. Oxygen and bed management, along with arrangement of medicines and vaccination were also discussed in the meeting."

Three committees have thus far been formed to deal with the third wave. Of these, one is a State Level Expert Committee to mitigate and manage the third wave, the second is a committee to augment health infrastructure and the third is a Paediatric Task Force — formed to specifically manage the spread of Covid in children and formulate appropriate policies for this.