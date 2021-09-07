32 new cases, zero deaths

New Delhi: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



The national Capital has not recorded any fatality due to the infection in September so far.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (54,611) conducted on Sunday. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,991. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 25,082.

On Sunday, the city reported 30 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. On Saturday, 55 COVID-19 cases were reported.

There are 367 active cases of the disease in Delhi, of which 88 are in home-isolation.

The number of containment zones stands at 133, the bulletin said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Meanhwhile, the stock of Coronavirus vaccine in the national capital will last for another eight days, according to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday. As of Monday morning, 1,61,450 doses of Covaxin and 12,46,420 doses of Covishield are left in stock.

The bulletin noted that 5,43,550 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Sunday.

In all, the Delhi government has received 1,39,41,230 vaccine doses till date, out of which, 31,20,660 doses were of Covaxin and the remaining Covishield.

The city has administered 1,41,04,324 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which, 1,00,43,341 were first doses and 40,60,983 second jabs.

On Sunday, 8,353 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 2,291 were first doses and 6,062 were second ones, the bulletin said. Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 2,23,141 doses per day, it added.