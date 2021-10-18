32 fresh cases, positivity 0.07%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 32 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent on Sunday, according to the health bulletin issued by the government.



Two fatalities due to COVID-19 have been recorded so far this month in the city, on October 2 and 10, according to official data. Only five Covid-related fatalities were reported last month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi stands at 25,089.

On Saturday, 21 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent while on Friday, 26 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,39,390. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

A total of 44,867 tests — 29,275 RT-PCR and 15,592 rapid antigen — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases decreased to 320 on Sunday from 326 a day before, according to the bulletin.