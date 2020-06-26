31-year-old ITBP constable shoots himself dead

New Delhi: A 31-year-old ITBP constable on Friday shot himself dead in the Karol Bagh area. Police said that the deceased was deployed for law and order duties in Delhi.



Police said that on June 26, constable Sandeep Kumar, posted with the 22nd battalion of ITBP, had arrived at the Karol Bagh police station for duty.

After performing his duties, Sandeep was waiting for his bus at the Karol Bagh police station and he fired at himself with his weapon that he was carrying.

Sandeep joined as a constable in the ITBP in 2009. A native of Gorakhpur, he was performing duties under the supervision of Assistant Commandant Rajan Babu, who was informed about the incident. Police said that the exact reason behind the incident was not clear.

"He fired at himself with his INSAS rifle," Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said.

"We suspect depression but the exact reason will be clear after further probe," the official said.