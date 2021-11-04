31 environmental assistants regularised, 1.7K more wait

New Delhi: East Delhi Municipal Corporation regularised 31 environmental assistants as part of their Diwali celebrations on Wednesday. The 31 workers were handed appointment letters during a special function.



EDMC Mayor Shyam Sundar Agrawal informed everyone at the function that 8 Environmental Assistants have been with the Civic Body since 2006 and the other 23 since 1998. They were regularized on compassionate grounds. Around 1,700 environmental assistants are still unregularised as of now within the EDMC. According to officials, efforts are being made to regularise them as

well.

The mayor extended his best wishes to the workers, he said: "The EDMC is sensitive to the interests of its employees and is trying to get them their rights."

Kiran Vaidya, Deputy Mayor said: "The BJP government in the Eastern Corporation has been working sincerely in the interest of the corporation workers and expressed confidence that soon other environmental assistants will also be regularised," during the occasion.

Leader of Opposition Manoj Kumar Tyagi also congratulated the 31 environmental assistants on the occasion. Adding that the primary function of the corporation is cleanliness.