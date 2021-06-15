31 dengue cases this year so far in Delhi

New Delhi: With monsoon set to approach the Capital earlier than expected and civic agencies trying their best to clean up breeding spots off mosquito larvae to prevent vector-borne diseases, Delhi has already reported 31 Dengue cases this year so far.



According to the latest weekly bulletin on vector-borne diseases in the Capital, compiled by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, only one new Dengue case was reported last week (ending on June 12) — which was from the jurisdiction of the SDMC.

In fact, to stop the breeding of mosquitoes, the public health department of the South civic body has reached out to 1,157 RWAs and sent 5 lakh awareness messages to citizens.

Domestic Breeding Checkers have conducted checks at over 18.69 lakh households and the health department has sent 2,580 legal notices and has challaned 625 people after finding mosquito breeding at premises. Legal action under Section 269 of the IPC may be initiated after repeated incidents of mosquito breeding at one place.

As per the SDMC's weekly numbers, the city did not report any new cases of chikungunya or malaria in the last week. However, this year so far, the city has reported a total of 4 chikungunya cases and 8 Malaria cases.

"Due to favourable conditions like rain, humidity and optimum temperature, mosquito breeding takes place during this season. Aedes mosquito transmits diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya hence incidence of mosquito breeding increases.

"Unattended and waste articles like desert coolers, pots, tyres, etc get filled with water and provide an ideal place for mosquito breeding. Checking and minimising sources of mosquito breeding is an effective way to prevent and control vector-borne diseases", SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti had said earlier while outlining the civic body's preparedness plans.