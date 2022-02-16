305 kg ganja valued at Rs 2 cr seized, 1 held

New Delhi: An interstate ganja supplier was arrested and 305 kg of the contraband valued at Rs 2 crore in the international market was recovered from his possession in the national capital, an official said here



on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shyam Sundar (29) a resident of the Firozabad area of Uttar Pradesh.

"The accused was nabbed after information was received ainformation was received about some persons, engaged in the supply of ganja in the Najafgarh area, coming to supply the narcotic in a truck. A trap was laid and later the investigators found 61 packets (5 kg each) of the illegal contraband in a 'cavity' which was specially designed to supply the stuff", Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka Shankar Choudhary quoted.

He procured ganja from Burhanpur district of Odisha, and the same was to supply in the Delhi NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Shyam Sunder disclosed that he was a truck driver but to earn easy money, he came in contact with Wasim a resident of Muradabad (UP) and on his instructions, he was indulged in supplying illegal Ganja.

They used Wasim's truck for transporting illegal Ganja, Wasim is still at large and raids are on to nab him, Choudhary added.