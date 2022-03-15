3,000 kg gold seized in smuggling cases at IGIA in last 11 years

New Delhi: Nearly 3,000 kg gold has been seized in over 2,500 cases of smuggling registered by Delhi customs, most of them at the international airport here, according to an RTI reply. As many as 1,632 people, including 324 foreigners, were arrested in these cases,

it said. A total of 2,895.235 kg gold was seized from 2011 till January 10, 2022, the office of Commissioner of Customs, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, said.

The value of gold that was seized in these cases comes out to be around Rs 1,535 crore, according to the latest market rate of the yellow metal (Rs 53.03 lakh per kilogram).

The highest of 574 kg gold was seized in 2014-15 followed by 505 kg in 2015-16, 142 kg in 2016-17, 276.6 kg in 2017-18, 412.5 kg in 2018-19, 421.8 kg in 2019-20, 85 kg in 2020-21 and 84.9 kg gold during 2021-22 (till January 10), it said in the RTI reply.

It had seized 384 kg gold in 2012-14, 6.5 kg in 2012-13 and 2 kg during 2011-12, according to the reply.

This seizure was done in 2,522 cases of gold smuggling.

The customs department was asked to provide details of the gold smuggling cases detected by it between 2011 and 2022, among others.

It registered 75 cases of narcotics, 317 cases of foreign currency, 42 cases of red sanders and 355 other cases, the RTI reply said. A total of 307 kg narcotics was seized between 2011-12 and 2021-22 (till January 10) besides 2,869 kg of red sanders and Rs 96 crore worth of foreign currency, it added.