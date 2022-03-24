3,000 acres across 17 city forests to soon be developed into world-class parks: CM

New Delhi: The Delhi government is now planning to develop world-class park facilities on 3,000 acres across 17 city forests here, for which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought a detailed project report from officials within the next 15 days.



Seeking a plan to develop these areas, CM Kejriwal directed officials to "transform" these city forests into world-class recreational nature facilities.

While reviewing the Delhi government's overall plans to develop city parks under the Mukhyamantri Park Saundaryakaran Yojna, the CM added that the administration will be funding the redevelopment of around 5,000 city parks in various collaborations with Resident Welfare Associations.

The government is currently working on redevelopment of 1,500 parks in collaboration with 450 RWAs under the scheme. As the work on redeveloping the parks continues, officials said that a total of 6,396 parks had been surveyed (out

of 16,828) so far and that of these, 3,565 parks have been marked as not being maintained up to standards.

After surveying all the locations the government will take appropriate steps and with the help of RWAs or NGOs work on transforming it into world-class parks. The first of the 1,500 parks already marked for redevelopment are being taken care of by the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS) in collaboration with local RWAs, NGOs and the local MLA.

The parks will have facilities like adequate lighting, CCTVs, toilets, a dedicated play area for toddlers and children and open air gyms, gazebos and covered seating areas. There will be jogging and cycling tracks, water bodies, composting, rainwater harvesting, irrigation supply, and power backup.

In order to achieve its vision for Delhi@2047 and make the Capital a modern, equitable and sustainable city, the Delhi government had launched the Community Parks Initiative to transform the neighbourhood parks. The initiative is a collaboration between DDC and DPGS, RWAs and CSR or philanthropic organisations with the purpose of making parks an inclusive space for everyone by consulting with different groups of citizens and involving them in the process.

Currently, there is minimal involvement of local communities in management of parks but active participation will be ensured in designing and maintenance of the green spaces, the government said in a statement.