300 Delhi govt schools to set up 'Kindness Walls' for donations

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued a circular to 300 of its government-run schools to roll out its 'Kindness Wall' scheme, according to a senior official of the Education Department.



Through the scheme, schools with boundary walls facing roads or major streets will set up a designated portion of the walls with multiple hooks so that people willing to donate items such as clothes, food and footwear or books can give them away for the needy.

This initiative by the government stands out as it keeps in mind people who are hesitant to seek help but are in dire need of them, Principal of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Dr L.K Dubey, in West Vinod nagar told Millennium Post.

"Such an initiative was Much needed in the society. There are certain people who want integrity and who do not come forward and ask for help. Through this scheme their identity will remain unanimous and they will also be able to receive the help," he said.

Those in need may pick up the items from the wall anytime they like. The 'anonymous giving and receiving initiative promotes the dignity of the receiver. The walls will have a poster saying 'Neki Ki Deewar' and encouraging quotes on kindness, giving and donating, the senior official said.

The initiative is expected to kick off within one month or by the end of February whichever is sooner.

People from local communities will also be a part of it along with NGOs and other well wishers.

Ownership will be given to the local community well wishers who willingly come forward to help, another official from the education department added.

"The Logistic support will be provided by the school along with Safety and security, Management of the goods, space and manpower. Around 20-25 staff of the school have been shortlisted who will be asked to help in the management if there is a need for it," Dubey added.

The Education Department will issue the funds which will be decided by the state branch, however, the amount needed is yet to be decided. "It is hereby directed that expenditure for this purpose may be incurred from SMC Fund/PWF. The schools are allowed to incur a maximum expenditure of Rs. 10,000/- for setting up the "Kindness Wall," the circular stated.

The issued circular has directed schools "to Designate a Portion of Outer Face of Boundary Wall of Govt. Schools of the Directorate of Education as "Kindness Wall."

"The wall would have adequate number of hooks where anyone willing to donate any item (clean cloths - woollen or otherwise, shoes, food etc.) can hang it and those in need of the same may pick up whenever they want. This concept needs to be promoted as anonymous giving and receiving initiative where the dignity of the receiver is upheld at all time," the circular stated.