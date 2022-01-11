30-year-old paralysed man beaten to death, father held

New Delhi: A 30-year-old bedridden man was allegedly beaten to death by his inebriated father in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Monday.



They identified the deceased as Paramjeet, a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur.

The police said they have arrested his father Amar Singh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Usha Rangnani said at 1.24 pm on Sunday, the police were informed about a person who was brought to the Government Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in an unconscious state and the doctor, upon examination, had declared him brought dead. In her statement to the police, Paramjeet's sister alleged that she happened to see him in a badly injured state upon her arrival at home on Sunday morning.

Quoting her brother, the woman said their father had beat him up with a wooden stick under the influence of alcohol, the DCP said.

According to her, Paramjeet was paralysed and bedridden for 14 years.

Amar Singh has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the victim's body has been sent for autopsy.

Further investigation is underway, the DCP said.