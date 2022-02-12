30-year-old found dead along road, police launch murder probe

Greater Noida: A 30-year old man was killed by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Friday. Police suspects involvement of a known person to victim behind the murder.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rahul Bhati, a resident of Dadri area. His body was found along the roadside in Junpath village under Surajpur police jurisdiction.



The incident was reported to police by a passerby around 12 pm who informed that a man has been lying in a pool of blood along the roadside. A police team reached the spot and found that the victim had multiple injuries in his head and other body parts, said a senior police officer.



Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, said that the victim was taken to nearby GIMS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. "Prima Facie it appears that the victim has met with a road accident but upon searching, police found the key of a motorcycle with vehicle's registration number written over it. The motorcycle was found lying nearby and with the help of registration number, victim's identity and address was traced," said Chander.



The officer further said that the family of deceased had been informed. "During questioning, the family told police that Bhati had left home around 9:30 am in the morning and didn't contact them after that. His motorcycle was found lying near the railway track and we suspect that he had accompanied a known person, who killed him and dumped the body along roadside. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons on the basis of compliant filed by the family and investigation is underway," added Chander.

