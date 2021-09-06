30 new cases; positivity rate at 0.05%

New Delhi: Delhi did not report any death due to COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday while 30 fresh infections took the total number of cases to 14,37,959, according to data shared by the health department.



The national capital's positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent.

Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, while 33 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,082. The national capital has not reported any death due to the coronavirus since Tuesday.

Sunday is also the 24th time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been reported in a day.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of new infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May.

According to the latest bulletin, a total of 65,365 tests — 45,500 RT-PCR and 19,865 rapid antigen — were conducted a day ago.

The number of active cases decreased to 351 on Sunday from 354 a day before.

The number of people under home isolation was 91 on Sunday while it was 80 a day before, and the number of containment zones slightly increased to 130 from 128 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

On Saturday, 55 cases were reported while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

On Friday, 35 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to official figures.

On Thursday, the daily case count stood at 39 with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily, with the shortage of oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and death count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths being recorded on April 20. The death count rose to 306 on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last several days.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain last week had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,326 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Sunday, according to data on CoWin portal.

The number was low as all government vaccination

centres remain closed on Sundays.

According to the Delhi government's vaccine bulletin, which reports figures from the previous day, a total of 1,68,283 people were administered the vaccine on Saturday.

On Saturday, 1,02,822 beneficiaries received the first dose and 65,461 the second dose.