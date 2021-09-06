30 cases registered under Arms Act, 22 arrested in Aug in 3 dists of Delhi Police

New Delhi: Three districts of the Delhi Police have registered 30 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 22 people in August, according to official data.



In the outer district, seven cases were registered under the Arms Act and eight people have been arrested. The district police has recovered seven country-made pistols, six improvised pistols and 33 cartridges, according to the data.

The north district police registered eight cases under the Arms Act and arrested 14 people. Seven country-made pistols, 10 cartridges and six knives were recovered.

The southwest district police has lodged 15 cases under the Arms Act. They recovered five country-made pistols, one pistol, 10 cartridges and seven knives, the data said.

Also, nine cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered in the three districts in August.

Out of the nine cases, five were registered in the outer district in which six people were arrested while 15.34 kilograms of ganja, 0.527 kg charas and 0.013 kg smack were seized. The southwest district registered two cases under the NDPS Act and seized 31.55 kg ganja.

The remaining two cases were filed in the north district where three persons were arrested and five kg ganja and 142.30 grams smack were seized.