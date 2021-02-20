3-wheelers highest selling segment of electric vehicles in city: Transport dept

New Delhi: Three-wheelers have emerged as the highest selling segment of electric vehicles in Delhi with the registration of over 5,500 units since August last year, the Transport Department said Saturday.



The Delhi government's ongoing 'Switch Delhi' campaign to promote electric vehicles focused on three-wheelers with various stakeholders providing positive feedback on it.

The Delhi government will soon start facilitating the registration of e-autos, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, according to a statement by the department.

Since the launch of the Delhi EV policy in August 2020, three-wheelers have emerged as the highest selling EV segment in Delhi, he said, adding 5,534 new electric three-wheelers have been registered, with more users coming forward to make the switch. "We have been receiving a great response and it is heartening to see the efforts of the government in promoting zero-emission vehicles in the national capital," the statement quoted Ashwani Sehgal, the President of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Society, as saying.